EURO 2020 WRAP: Round Of 16 Finalised As Group Matches End

As the round matches of Euro 2020 gets over let us have a look on the new fixtures of Round of 16.

Sunday 27 June

1: Wales vs Denmark

2: Italy vs Austria

Monday 28 June

3: Netherlands vs Czech Republic

4: Belgium vs Portugal

Tuesday 29 June

5: Croatia vs Spain

6: Switzerland vs France

Wednesday 30 June

7: England vs Germany

8: Sweden vs Ukraine

On the last day of group matches of Euro 2020 let us have a look at how they transpired.

Spain has equaled the biggest UEFA EURO winning margin – it is only the fifth time a match at the finals has been decided by five goals. An emphatic victory by Spain just when it seemed that they were not at their best for the tournament. Hardly tested by their opponents the Spanish team grabbed many eyeballs through their scintillating football performance on a dramatic day in Group E.

With the win, Spain finishes on five points in Group E and finish second, as they will face Croatia in the last 16 in Copenhagen on Monday, June 28.

Sweden won its Euro 2020 group E and sent Poland home with a stoppage-time winner to make it 3-2 in one of the tournament’s most exciting games.

Sweden will next face Ukraine– in Glasgow on June 29. It was a heart-breaking end to Poland’s campaign after they twice drew level through talismanic skipper Robert Lewandowski, whose 84th-minute equalizer for 2-2 gave it a glimmer of hope

Germany survived a major scare by playing out a 2-2 draw against Hungary to advance to the Round of 16 by finishing second in the group. Germany went down by a goal to Hungary in Munich and was staring at an early exit till the 84th minute before Leon Goretzka equalized in a 2-2 draw against Hungary.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal a 1-0 lead over France but then Karim Benzema netted twice and brought France to the lead. Ronaldo then equalized again, scoring his 109th goal and kept Portugal alive in Euro 2020.

But it was Ronaldo who again grabbed the headlines as he matched Iran’s Ali Daei’s world record of 109 international goals scored by an individual in men’s international football.