IAS Officer Yashni Nagarajan’s Homecoming To Arunachal Pradesh

Yashni Nagarajan, current DC of East Kameng is an inspiration for many. Daughter of former state PWD engineer Thangavel Nagarajan and his wife Sushila, she was born in General Hospital (currently called Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences) Naharlagun in1993.

Currently posted as DC (under training) in East Kameng her desire was always to come back and serve the state she was born in.

Yashni cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Examination-2019 securing 57th rank fulfilled her desire to serve Arunachal Pradesh by opting for AGMUT cadre. The Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram & other Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre looks after posting to the three states and UTs.

Yashni did her schooling at Naharlagun Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and qualified as B. Tech (EEE) from the National Institute of Engineering, Yupia in 2014. Her father Nagarajan was an engineer while her mother retired as superintendent of the Itanagar branch of Gauhati High Court Registry.

She had joined East Kameng District as COVID-19 nodal officer but was called to the state capital with the number of COVID cases rising and was attached to the health department in Civil Secretariat here since May 19 to look after COVID-19 management though she has been posted as East Kameng Additional deputy commissioner.

The transfer and posting of IAS officers are done by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.