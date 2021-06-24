Mukesh Ambani Addresses 44th Reliance Industries AGM, Makes Key Annoucements

NET Web Desk

One of the most anticipated corporate events of the year, the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) of 2021 commenced today from 2 PM.

At the virtual event, Asia’s richest person – Mukesh Ambani made some key announcements about Reliance’s future plans and outlined the performance of the corporate giant.

RIL raised $44.4bn – the largest ever capital raised by any company in a year globally, the elder Ambani informed.

“Our business and financial success since last AGM have exceeded expectations. But what has given me far greater happiness than our business performance is RIL’s humanitarian efforts during these exceedingly difficult times.” – Ambani asserted.

Speaking about RIL’s humanitarian efforts he spoke about initiatives of Reliance Foundation to fight COVID – Mission Oxygen, Mission COVID Infra, Mission Anna Seva, Mission Employee Care, and Mission Vaccine Suraksha.

Reliance Industries plans to build four Giga Factories to integrate critical components of New Energy ecosystem, incorporating of solar photovoltaic module factory, energy storage battery factory, electrolyser factory, and fuel cell factory.

He also spoke about RILs vision ofmaking India “2G-mukt, 5G-yukt”.

Ambani spoke about Reliance’s plans regarding value chain, partnerships, and future technologies, renewable energy etc.

Speaking on Jio he informed that it is the world’s 2nd largest mobile data carrier handling over 630 crore GBs, thereby becoming the first operator outside China to cross 400 million mobile subscribers in a single country.