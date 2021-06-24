Sikkim Launched ‘Road To Tokyo Olympics Campaign’, Sports Minister congratulates the Tarundeep Rai for the upcoming Olympics

By NET Web Desk

Marking the International Olympics Day, on Wednesday, June 23, Kunga Nima Lepcha, the Sports Minister launched the ‘Road to Tokyo Olympics Games 2020’ campaign in Sikkim.

A month-long campaign, this joint initiative is organized by the State Sports & Youth Affairs Department and Sikkim Olympic Association in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India.

According to the Sikkim Express report, Lepcha emphasized the need to encourage and support athletes throughout the State and the country.

He also extended his best wishes to Tarundeep Rai and other Indian athletes all set to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Tarundeep Rai made his international debut at aged 19 in the 2003 Asian Archery Championships in Myanmar. He is the recipient of the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri – India’s fourth-highest civilian honour.

An archer from Namchi, Sikkim, Rai has earned a berth for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The archer has already represented the country at two Olympic Games – Athens 2004 and London 2012. But missed Beijing 2008 due to a nagging shoulder injury.

Cousin of Bhaichung Bhutia, Rai won his maiden gold medal at the 2004 Asian Grand Prix Bangkok.