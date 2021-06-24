Spain : John McAfee, Founder Of McAfee Antivirus Found Dead In Prison

By NET Web Desk

The antivirus pioneer, John McAfee was found dead in prison outside Barcelona. He was 75.

As per reports, he died due to an apparent suicide, after a Spanish Court approved his extradition to the US over multiple fraud charges.

McAfee was arrested last October after a case was registered against him for failing to file four years of tax returns.

McAfee was the founder of McAfee Antivirus and a pioneer in the cybersecurity industry.

According to an Associated Press report, Nishay Sanan, the Chicago-based attorney defending him on those cases, said by phone that McAfee “will always be remembered as a fighter.”