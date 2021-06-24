Tripura administration Seals Petrol Pump For Selling Adulterated Fuel

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura



In a shocking incident, a petrol pump in Agartala was found mixing water with petrol and selling it to the customers causing damages to their vehicles.

It was alleged that water was being mixed in petrol in the petrol pump and for which the vehicles are getting affected.

When the incident became public on June 24 Wednesday, the drivers went to the petrol pump to protest. Upon receiving the news, police personnel from AD Nagar police station reached the spot. They brought the matter to the attention of the Sadar subdivisional magistrate of West Tripura district. The Legal Metrology Officer rushed to the spot after receiving the information and he collected several petrol samples for inspection.

After the incident, the administration sealed the petrol pump. They also informed that administrative action shall be initiated against the petrol pump,

However, Abhishek Chakraborty, son of petrol pump owner Mausumi Chakraborty, said 12,000 liters of petrol was brought to the petrol pump on Monday evening and that time everything was fine. The previous stock was three and a half thousand liters of petrol and a total of 15,000 liters was stored at the petrol pumps. But the complaints started coming from Tuesday when petrol was sold for the vehicles. It was alleged that it was a mixture of petrol and water.

Normally allegations are made against petrol pumps for adulterating vehicle fuels with kerosene however mixing of water has indeed surprised many.