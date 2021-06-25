Tawang Gets ‘108’ Ambulance Services

NET Web Desk

The recently launched 108 ambulance service in Arunachal Pradesh had its ceremonial beginning on June 25th at General Ground, Muyo in Tawang.

MLA of Lungla Shri Jambey Tashi has conveyed his gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pema Kahndu and Hon’ble Minister Health and Family Welfare Shri Alo Libang for providing these Basic life-saving ambulances for his constituency.

“We the people of Dakpa-Pangchen are thankful to Shri Pema Khandu, Hon’ble Chief Minister and Shri Alo Libang, Hon’ble Minister Health & Family Welfare for dedicating the two Emergency Service

Ambulances to the people of 1-Lungla Constituency. It is a major boost to improve the health care delivery systems in the constituency and will help save precious life” said Shri Thutan Gombu, said ZPM Lungla.

The 108 Ambulance service is a toll-free emergency response ambulance service with dedicated Emergency Medical Technicians who will provide 24×7 emergency pre-hospital care to the patient while transporting them to the appropriate hospital for stabilization.

Ambulances flagged off today for Lungla circle and Jemeithang circle by Smti Tsering Lhamu ex-ZPC Tawang, Shri Leki Norbu, ZPM Dutongkhar-Jemeithang, Shri Thutan Gombu ZPM Lungla, and Shri Tashi Dhondup ADC Lungla in presence of Panchayat leaders, Head of Office, and Medical staffs at General Ground, Muyo.