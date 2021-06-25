APEDA Plans To Promote Export Of Assam’s GI Tagged Products’

NET Web Desk

Assam will soon have its agency to promote the GI tagged Agri-Horti products, informed APEDA Chairman Dr. M Angamuthu to a leading daily from Assam.

To give a boost to the unique produces of Assam the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Development Authority (APEDA) will soon set up the ‘Assam Geographical Promotion and Export Forum’.

The new agency will be formed after consulting all the stakeholders. “This will include representatives from the Government of Assam, industries, farmers, exporters, and academic institutions,” informed Dr. Angamuthu.

While speaking on the reasons behind setting up the new body, APEDA Chairman asserted that Assam is a major repository of GI-tagged produce that is exclusive to the state.

The new agency will give “impetus to the export of potential products as well as remove bottlenecks in the supply chain,” added Chairman Angamuthu.

GI tagged products like Karbi Anglong ginger, Assam lemon, and Joha Rice are likely to get a major boost in the long run. Speaking on their huge export potential, chairman Dr. Angamuthu informed that Assam lemon has already reached the shores of the UK, the ginger has its own unique aroma and less fiber content, & Joha is a non basmati aromatic rice which has already got good reviews in Switzerland.

The next product in APEDA’s sight is the ‘Boka Saul’. Chairman Angamuthu said that this instant rice can cater to the instant food culture.

On the importance of GI, he said “GI tag will provide a brand image to the products having origin in Assam and make them popular at the global level.”