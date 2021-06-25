Arunachal Governor Congratulates Everester Tashi Yangjom And Tagit Sorang

-Nancy Zangmu

On Thursday, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra had a virtual interaction with Everester Tashi Yangjom and Tagit Sorang from Raj Bhavan. Tashi Yangjom, the female mountaineer, climbed Mount Everest on May 11 this year and became the first Indian woman to reach the summit this season and Tagit Sorang climbed the highest peak on May 31 last.

The Governor congratulated them and also wished them success for their future. He said that they have made all Arunachal Pradesh proud with their mountaineering accomplishments. He also urged them to take on motivation programmes in sports as well as for social causes to inspire people.

“You the praiseworthy Everest conquerors are now the icons of the youths. You must, therefore, work tirelessly against drug menace and alcoholism. As the youth role model of the state, you must interact with the students and youths and encourage them to stand on their own feet, be entrepreneurial, instill in them moral values and emotional stability,” the Governor said. He added that young people must work hard in the field to stay energetic, disciplined and contribute positively towards the welfare of society.

He advised the mountaineers to give a helping hand in its fight against Covid 19 Pandemic and encourage the people to strictly follow Covid protocols and to motivate the people to get vaccinated at the earliest possible.