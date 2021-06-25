Assam: 8 Year Old Girl Raped By Cousin Hospitalised In Silchar, Accused Absconding

NET Web Desk

An 8-year-old girl from Itkhola area in Assam’s Silchar has been admitted in hospital in critical condition after she was allegedly raped twice by her cousin since April. She was admitted in a local hospital on June 22 after her cousin, who had raped her first in April, assaulted her again last week and she started bleeding profusely. Doctors say the condition of the girl who is suffering from severe urinary tract infection (UTI) is critical. The mother who was aware of the first attack hadn’t complained to the police earlier as she had been reportedly threatened by family members not to disclose the incident to anyone. She lodged a police complaint on June 22 against the accused, son of her husband’s brother, after the second attack. Accused is absconding.