Canada: 751 Unmarked Graves Discovered At Former Catholic Residential School

On Thursday, June 24, an indigenous group of Canada says it has unearthed graves of an estimated 751 people, mainly children from the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan.

It shows the abuse and discrimination that indigenous communities have suffered for years in Canada.

Indigenous children were taken off from their children and sent to schools run by the government and church.

This latest discovery comes weeks after the remains of 215 children were found at a similar residential school in British Columbia.

Canada PM, Justin Trudeau said he was “terribly saddened” by the discovery at Marieval Indian Residential School about 87 miles (140 km) from the provincial capital Regina.

The Marieval Indian Residential School was operated by the Roman Catholic Church from 1899 to 1997.

Although, it is not clear how many of the remains belong to children. – asserted by Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme.

According to a Reuters report, some of the graves belong to non-indigenous people who may have belonged to the church.