Children Militants Behind Burkina Faso Massacre: Claims Officials

– By NET Web Desk

The Burkina Faso massacre, earlier this month has killed more than 130 people in a village to the country’s northeast.

The region is said to have been plagued with jihadists linked to terrorists and Al-Qaeda.

This has been considered to be the country’s worst attack in recent years. Now, the Government and the United Nations officials have revealed the attack was carried out by children, aged 12-14.

Armed militants opened fire on citizens and burnt homes.

The United Nations said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was severely outraged by the attack.

“We strongly condemn the recruitment of children and adolescents by non-state armed groups. This is a grave violation of their fundamental rights.” – asserted by the U.N. children’s agency United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).