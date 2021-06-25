COVID Vaccines, The Safest Way To Shield One Self From Delta Strain

NET Web Desk

Spreading to almost 80 countries, the Delta variant has now become the dominant strain in the UK, accounting for almost 90% of cases.

Detected first in India this strain is known for its high transmissibility.

According to a Financial Times analysis, the delta variant accounts for more than a third of new cases each day in the US as well.

And now, the impending third wave of COVID-19 leads to a growing concern on the variant’s most recent mutation known as Delta Plus or AY.1.

It possesses characteristics of the original Delta variant and mutation – K417N discovered in the Beta variant of South Africa.

On Tuesday, June 22, the Union Health Ministry declared the Delta Plus variant as a ‘variant of concern’ (VOC).

Already reported in four Indian states – Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka, AY.1 variant may soon be declared as a ‘variant of global concern’.

However, COVID-19 mass vaccination drive has been termed as the safest way to help build a shield against the deadly virus.

Recently, the Indian Health Ministry stated that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield are effective against the Delta variant.

“Antibodies developed after vaccination with Sputnik V protect from all variants of COVID known today, starting from the UK variant to the so-called Delta variant, first detected in India.” – asserted Gamaleya Centre head Alexander Ginsburg.

Pfizer vaccines can reduce the hospitalization risk caused due to the strain.

According to the TOI report, a recent analysis by the Public Health England (PHE), found that vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca offer high protection of more than 90% against hospitalization from the Delta variant.