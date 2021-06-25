Financial Aid To 5,983 Jhumia Families by Tripura Tribal Council

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

On Thursday, June 24, the Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) administration decided to pay an amount of Rs 3,000 to 5,983 Jhumia families residing in Autonomous District Council (ADC) areas across the state.

Jhumias are indigenous who practice shifting cultivation or ‘Jhuming’.

During the first day of the session, Animesh Debbarma, Deputy chief executive member of TTAADC asserted the following to a query raised by ADC chief Rabindra Debbarma.

Animesh asserted, a total of Rs 3,000 will be provided as financial assistance to hewn jungles, sowing seeds, and Jhum harvesting.

Deputy Chief Executive Member (CEM) said the Tripura government’s Tribal Welfare department has been informed to pay for the matter.

On the other hand, Purna Chandra Jamatia, TTAADC’s Chief Executive Member on the floor of the ADC session on Thursday wants to recruit their police personnel while 15 proposals have been sent to the central government for further empowerment of the district council.