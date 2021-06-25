Khensa Village In Nagaland Achieves 100% Inoculation.

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, June 24, the Khensa village in Mokokchung district has achieved the feat of 100% vaccinated village in the state.

In an environment wherein even the citizens of urban areas are hesitant to receive the Covid-19 jab, Khensa village stood to represent the voice of hope during the pandemic gloom.

This could only be possible with cooperation from the Khensa Village Council and Nagaland Rural Livelihoods Mission (NSRLM) Ongpangkong South Block and Department of Health and Family Welfare, Mokokchung – a press release stated.

“40% of the population had already been vaccinated before the special convergence intervention by NSRLM and Department of Health and Family Welfare.” – it added.

According to the Nagaland Page report, 313 eligible beneficiaries took the jab during the first phase on June 17.

While 255 eligible beneficiaries got vaccinated on June 22.