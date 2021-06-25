Manipur Is Prepared For Impreding Covid 3rd Wave: Manipur CM N.Biren Singh

-By NET Web Desk

On Thursday, June 24, the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh assured that all necessary steps to prevent the impending COVID-19 third wave in the state ahs been taken.

He was speaking during a visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

Biren Singh visited the Institute and took a stock of the COVID infrastructures including 20 Kilolitre Liquid Medical Oxygen Cryogenic Tank and PSA Oxygen Plant installation work.

The state government is aiming to complete all oxygen plant installations by July 15.

It is also planning for oxygen supply to patients with post-covid-19 complications along with a 100 bed COVID-19 dedicated hospital.

While talking about the recent discovery of the Delta variant in Manipur – he stressed on vaccination drives which can act as the safest weapon to prevent oneself against the highly contagious variant of COVID-19.