Meghalaya: Temporary Ban Imposed On Assam Rice Supplier For Alleged Irregularities

On Thursday, June 24, Kyrmen Shylla, the Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister announced the initiation of an inquiry if the state government does not receive a satisfactory report on the recent rice scam.

Following this, the state government has now imposed a temporary ban on the Continental Milkose Pvt Ltd. under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) of the Social Welfare Department

According to the Shillong Times report, the Assam Supplier will not be able to supply fortified micronutrients and energy-dense fortified food to the state till a detailed report is received from the Assam Police.

“We are still waiting for the report from Assam Police and we are open to any kind of inquiry if the report is unsatisfactory.” – Shylla said.

Continental Milkose Pvt Ltd came under the scanner after a huge quantity of Shillong rice was seized in Assam. The rice was allegedly repacked for Assam Rifles under a different brand