PG Doctors And Interns In Tripura Stops Work, Demand Stipend Hike & Fee Reduction

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The doctors pursuing post-graduation and undergoing internships in Tripura went on strike on Thursday demanding an increase in their stipends and a reduction in college fees.

The PG doctors and interns of Agartala Government Medical College at the premises of the state’s top referral hospital i.e. GBP Hospital here in Agartala organized a strike stopping all non-emergency services unless their demands are met up by the concerned authority. They had already submitted a memorandum listing their demands on the 22nd of this month.

The protesting doctors and interns claimed that the stipend in other parts of the country is comparatively much higher than Agartala Government Medical College in Tripura. Here, 1st year stipend is Rs 40 thousand, in the 2nd year Rs 45 and the third year, 48 thousand rupees.

The PG course and intern doctors of AGMC are now asking for Rs 65,000 for the first year, Rs 70,000 for the second year, and Rs 75,000 for the third year.

In the case of fee structure, doctors said Rs 2 lakh in the first year, Rs 1.50 lakh each in the second year, and in the third year also, a total of five lakh rupees is being levied from the students.

Principal in-charge of AGMC, HP Sharma said that their demands had been sent to higher authorities for their consideration.