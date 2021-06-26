As Chinese Threat Looms Indian Army Looks To Replace Old Combat Vehicles In Sikkim, Ladakh

-NET Web Desk

The Indian Army has asked to process acquiring a modern version of the platform which would be suitable for troops in high-altitude and ensure swift deployment of troops in difficult terrain in high-altitude areas of Sikkim and Ladakh. It’s also looking forward to replacing the age-old vintage infantry combat vehicles in service since the 1980s

55% of 1,750 infantry combat vehicles would be a gun-version of the vehicle while the rest would be specialist vehicles, says Sources

Infantry combat vehicles are used to accommodate troops and transport them close to the enemy to launch a final assault on the ground.

Army officials said, on June 23 the Indian Army published the Request for Information (RFI) for its Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (Tracked) under ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme. Also interested vendors are asked to express their willingness within a week from the announcement.

The Army proposed a three-stage induction model. Indian vendors can collaborate with foreign manufacturers to supply FICV within two years of contract at a rate of 75-100 vehicles per year.