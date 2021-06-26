Assam: Probe Ordered Into Killing Of Egrets In Tangla, Udalguri

-NET Web Desk

The outrage over the death of Egrets at Tangla, Udalguri, due to the razing of their bamboo grove home by the local municipal body, has forced the Assam government to order a probe into the matter.

The Tangla town administration under the apprehension that unhygienic conditions created by the egret population may exacerbate covid-19 chopped down a part of the bamboo grove. However, after yesterday plans to clear the bamboo grove have been put on hold for now.

According to a report by PTI Environment and Forest Minister of Assam Parimal Suklabaidya has directed PCCF (wildlife) Amit Sahai to inquire into the matter and submit a report.

“The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) has directed the Divisional Forest Officer of Dhansiri to take suitable action and report by today evening,” an official said to PTI.

Earlier Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarama taking note of the social media outrage had directed the Environment and Forest minister to look into the matter immediately.

At least 200 Egrets, mostly nestlings have died as the Tangla town administration started tearing down the bamboo grove. It is to be noted that the cattle egrets are protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The kiiling of egrets caused outrage all over, especially among the wildlife enthusiasts. The Udalguri DC had to visit the area on the morning of 25th and halt the chopping of the bamboo grove.

The Tangla Municipal Committee has already asked residents to cut down the bamboo groves in the area citing unhygienic conditions due to the egret population nesting in them. There were complaints of the putrid smell in the area.

The Forest Dept. since was not monitoring the Egret population could not say for certainty the number of egrets that have died. The localities have informed that many of the birds flew away and some were taken by people to be eaten.