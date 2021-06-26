Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years Of Prison For The Murder Of George Floyd

NET Web Desk

On Friday June 25, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer, convicted of murdering George Floyd has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

A video that has haunted the world ever since, showing Floyd’s death beneath the knee of Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis Policeman has commenced a racial reckoning.

According to a Reuters report, Chauvin was sentenced by Judge Peter Cahill at the Hennepin County Government Center.

“Part of the mission of the Minneapolis Police Department is to give citizens ‘voice and respect.’ Here, Mr. Chauvin, rather than pursuing the MPD mission, treated Mr. Floyd without respect and denied him the dignity owed to all human beings and which he certainly would have extended to a friend or neighbor. In the Court’s view, 270 months, which amounts to an additional ten years over the presumptive 150-month sentence, is the appropriate sentence.” – Cahill wrote.

Chauvin will now be prohibited from owning any firearms or ammunition.