INS Vikrant, India’s First Aircraft Carrier Will Be Commissioned Next Year: Rajnath Singh

-Net Web Desk

On Friday, June 25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) will be commissioned in 2022.

He termed as “a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat” which will mark a befitting tribute to the nation’s 75th Independence Day.

Singh asserted it’s combat capability, reach and versatility will add formidable capabilities to the country’s defence. It will help secure interests of the country in the maritime domain.

Singh also visited the Cochin Shipyard to review the progress in the construction of the IAC.

“Reviewed first-hand the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, which is India’s pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The IAC has made significant progress. Commissioning of the IAC next year will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India’s independence.” – Singh tweeted.

The IAC boasts of nearly 75 per cent indigenous content, from design, to steel used in construction, to key weapons and sensors.

According to TOI report, recently, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has accorded approval for RFP of Project 75-I under the Strategic Partnership model, which will give further indigenous developments of niche manufacturing technologies.

“Our efforts are in alignment with the Prime Minister’s Vision of SAGAR, or Security and Growth for All in the Region, and the wider goal of a Free, Open and Inclusive Indo-Pacific, to ensure peace and stability in the region,” – Rajnath added.