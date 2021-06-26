Mali : 13 UN Peacekeepers – 12 Germans and 1 Belgian wounded in attack on UN Temporary Base

NET Web Desk

The United Nations mission said that a total of 13 UN peacekeepers, 12 German troops and a Belgian soldier were wounded in the Northern Mali vehicle bomb attack on Friday June 25.

According to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the attack was targeted on a temporary base of the MINUSMA force.

The base was situated near the village of Ichagara, in the commune of Tarkint, region of Gao.

According to Reuters report, Islamist insurgents linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State are active in this region.

“This morning, a temporary operational base of the MINUSMA Force near the village of Ichagara, in the commune of Tarkint, region of #Gao , was the target of a vehicle bomb attack. 15 #Casquesbleus were injured, their evacuation is underway.” – tweeted by MINUSMA.

All of the wounded have been evacuated by helicopter to Germany for further treatment. – asserted by German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Three of the German soldiers are said to be severely wounded, two of them – stable, while the third is undergoing surgery.

One Belgian soldier was also injured in the attack, according to a Belgian defence ministry statement.

The mission earlier said that 15 peacekeepers were wounded. Later with revised count, the numbers were corrected.