Manipur: Four Arrested For Kidnapping A Minor In Imphal West

-NET Web Desk

On Friday, June 25 four persons were arrested on charges of allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old minor from Imphal West. They have been remanded for five-day police custody after being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West.

The suspects are identified as Khoisnam Rebecca, 19, Soubam Tayalsana Devi, 19, Sumitra Heisnam 20, and Jagasish Heisnam 29.

Police reported that the minor has been missing since Wednesday at about 3 pm. During the investigation, accused Rebecca was picked up from her residence and after obtaining whereabouts, the police team rescued the minor from the house of Sumitra and Jagadish at Konthoujam Mamang Leikai. Later, Tayalsana was arrested by the police team from her residence.

The rescued minor was then taken to RIMS, where she was examined by the forensic doctors and was later produced before Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) with an appeal for protection.