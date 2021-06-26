Manipur: Get Vaccinated, Be Rewarded

NET Web Desk

On Friday, June 25, MLA RK Imo, Sagolband Assembly Constituency, Manipur announced cash rewards for communities within its constituency with the highest no. of inoculation figures.

This figure will be counted till August.

MLA Imo announced the following during his visit to review the Bijoy Govindo Centre where the second phase COVID-19 mass vaccination drive was flagged off.

He informed that the local clubs or committees with the highest inoculation of COVID-19 shot will be given a cash reward of Rs 50,000, followed by Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 for second and third highest respectively.

According to the Imphal Free Press report, Imo asserted the significance of vaccines to break this chain.

“We have been able to vaccinate more than 50 percent of people in the assembly constituency till now, and we will never be safe till all of us are vaccinated. However, there are some localities which have less vaccination ratio and there will be a push to increase vaccination in those areas, thus a double strategy of mobile vaccination and opening of normal vaccination centres is being taken up,” said Imo.