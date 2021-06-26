Manipur: PHE Minister L. Dikho Selected For National Corona Warrior Award

Manipur Public Health Engineering (PHE) department Minister Losii Dikho has been selected for the National Corona Warrior Award for his humanitarian efforts.

According to a Poknapham report, a press release issued by Dalit Sahitya Academy on Wednesday, June 23, unveiled the names of 65 people from the state, selected for various national and international awards.

These awards will be distributed during the inaugural function of the 35th Rashtriya Samarpan Vijay Diwas to be held on July 12 at Rajendra Bhavan, New Delhi.

Losii Dikho, the PHE Minister is also one of the 65 selected.

Whether it is trekking for several kilometers through hilly terrains or grappling with poor network connectivity, Dikho has successfully delivered medical items personally with his wife Martha.

Losii has donated the first TrueNat Machines and medical equipment to Senapati District Hospital, after the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Recently, Dikho has donated Rs 15 lakh to purchase and install Operation Theatre (OT) for COVID-19 positive pregnant women.

Since the pandemic gloom, Losii has periodically provided oxygen concentrators, oximeters, PPE suits, masks, hand gloves, fogging machines to District Hospital, Public Health Centres (PHCs) and organisations.

He has set up one of the best quarantine centers for returnees at his native village Punanamai.

Meanwhile, three dedicated ambulances to PHCs of Paomata, Laii and Mao were also delivered by Losii.