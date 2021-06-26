Nagaland Excise Department Asks All To Come Together To Curb Drug Menace

-NET Web Desk

Observed on June 26 each year, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking aims to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world, that’s free from drug abuse.

On the eve of its observance the Nagaland state Excise Department appealed to the NGOs and citizens alike to eradicate this menace from society.

According to the Nagaland Post report, the Excise Department stated that illegal dealing of drugs, import, export in any form in the nation or from abroad is strictly prohibited and punishable under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The punishment would range from 10-20 years imprisonment along with a fine worth Rs 1-2 lakh or both.

The excise department informed the public that any property or assets involving drug money are liable to be attached for legal action under the NDPS ACT.

The commissioner of the Nagaland state excise department, which is responsible for supply reduction of drugs, said it was keeping strict vigil round the clock to check illegal trafficking of drugs in the State with all its available resources.

Meanwhile, the department has appealed to all the people not to harbour anyone involved in the drug trade in any form and to report any incident of commission of an offence under NDPS ACT taking place or likely to place immediately to the Excise department.