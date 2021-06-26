Report On Mine Mishap Not Yet Received, Claims Meghalaya Home Minister

By NET Web Desk

On Friday, June 25, the state Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui asserted that the state government has not yet received the probe report on the May 30, Krem Ule Mine Tragedy.

“The Home (Political) department is dealing with it. I was made aware the report is yet to be submitted.” – Rymbui said.

The 5 miners got trapped inside the coal mine due to the sudden rush of water after dynamite blasted.

Four of these miners were from Assam, and one from Tripura.

Till now, three bodies have been retrieved from the deep pit.

According to the Shillong Times report, Rymbui asserted that has not received any report from the Deputy Commissioner on the expenditure incurred so far in the rescue operations.