Tripura: Ministry Reshuffle In The Horizon, BJP MLAs Hold A Closed-Door Meeting

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

With the visit of BJP’s national general secretary BL Santosh in Tripura and followed by state’s dissident MLA Sudip Roy Barman’s visit in Guwahati and Delhi, speculations rife o about Biplab Deb led ministry, that too within a fortnight of July.

A senior leader of BJP in the condition of anonymity confirmed that among all the BJP MLAs, Sushanta Chowdhury and Biswa Bandhu Sen are the new possible names to be selected for the ministerial posts, while one MLA from the SC category is likely to be elevated as minister.

Rumours on the possible change of speaker Rebati Mohan Das replacing him by Ratan Chakraborty is making rounds. So is dropping off two sitting ministers and induction of new faces from different parts of the state. The appointment of Arun Chandra Bhowmik as deputy speaker is also on cards of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP legislators in the afternoon of June 26 Friday held a closed-door meeting at the state assembly building to deliberate on the current developments.

The meeting continued for more than 2 and a half-hour was attended by over 26 MLAs of the ruling BJP. The MLAs reposed their faith in Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and assured full cooperation for the development of the state.

The Chief Minister has also reportedly asked the MLAs to look into the developmental activities in their constituencies minutely and ensure that the government schemes and projects reach the needy.

After the meeting was over, MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik told Northeast Today that the meeting was fruitful and several issues including the government projects and schemes were discussed.

“We have discussed on the organizational matters and problems of the MLAs were also discussed during the hour-long meeting which was also attended by the chief minister himself,” Bhowmik said.

Meanwhile, Badharghat assembly MLA Mimi Majumder refuted the media reports of any possible change in the state leadership and said that the only person who is capable to run the state is Biplab Kumar Deb and all the MLAs have reposed faith in his leadership.

However, it is worthy to mention that the former health minister and MLA Sudip Roy Barman were not present in the meeting and two more MLAs from his faction were also absent.

Sudip Roy Barman recently visited New Delhi to meet with the top leaders of the BJP. However, the results of the meeting are not yet disclosed, But sources confirm that he was asked to join as a cabinet minister or wait until the central leaders revert to him.