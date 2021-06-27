Tripura Mob-Lynching Case: One Arrested As Victim’s Family Demand Speedy Probe

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

After six days of the mob-lynching incident in Khowai Tripura, family members of the victims arrived at Teliamura sub-division, demanding a fair investigation in the killing of three persons on suspicions of being cow thieves.

A delegation from Sonamura on Saturday assembled before Kalyanpur police station to inquire about the progress made in the case and demand arrest of the accused.

It may be mentioned that on the morning of June 20, three persons suspected to be cattle lifters along with five cows were arrested in the North Maharanipur area under Kalyanpur police station and seriously injured due to public outrage.

The deceased were identified as Jahed Hossain (28), Billal Mia (30), Saiful Islam (18) all resident of Sonamura in Sepahijala.

It included Jahed Hossain’s father Abdul Haque, Billal Miah’s brother Selim Mia, mother Nurnahar Begum, Saiful Islam’s father Tajir Islam, and others reached the police station and spoke with officer-in-charge Shubhangshu Bhattacharjee.

Reportedly, the well wishers of the suspects are threatening the police against arresting the suspects. When the police arrived at Maharanipur area for investigation, they were surrounded by a mob and were forced to flee.

Teliamura sub-divisional police officer Sonacharan Jamatia told Northeast Today that the investigation into the murder was in full swing. Suryakumar Debbarma, father of Ranjit Debbarma, a resident of Panbari area of North Maharanipur has been arrested.

The arrested person is currently in Khowai Jail. The SDPO also assured that the other accused shall be arrested soon.

Allegedly, five cows were stolen from Champahour area and while fleeing in a mini pickup truck (TR01AL-1662), they were caught by the villagers in North Maharanipur – Ashram Kobra Para area.

In two locations, the agitated crowd had attacked three people with sticks. However, they were rescued and taken to Kalyanpur and Mungiakami hospitals but were referred to GBP hospital as their condition deteriorated. All three people were declared dead on arrival.

The Kalyanpur police registered Case No. 2021/70 Under Section 342/307/325/34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).