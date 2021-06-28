Foot And Mouth Disease Affects Mithun Population Of Arunachal Pradesh

Zangmu Dingla, NET Correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

More than 50 Bos frontalis or ‘Mithuns’ are reported to be suffering from Foot and Mouth Diseases in the Tato Circle of Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh. FMD outbreak was reported a couple of months back in Seppa and Kurung Kumey districts, then it has spread quickly to invade Aalo of West Siang, Yomcha, Kamba, Darak and reaching Tato Circle.

The Veterinary and Animal Husbandary department at ShiYomi district is going through a tough time in treating the infected animals as per the protocols laid down. Arunachal Pradesh Veterinary and Animal Husbandary Minister Er. Tage Taki is closely monitoring the situation and supervising daily activities to contain the disease. The DVOs have also been assured, the availability of medicines wherever needed.

This Foot and Mouth Disease resurfaces every few years and takes a toll on the state’s livestock.