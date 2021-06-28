Heroin Worth Nearly 69 Lakhs Recovered In Aizawl.

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an ongoing war against drugs in Mizoram Assam Rifles & the state Narcotics dept. busted a heroin smuggling operation in Aizawl.

In a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department recovered 153 grams of Heroin No-4 at Chite locality, Aizawl.

The recovered Heroin is approximately worth Rs. 68,85,000.

The two individuals apprehended are

(i) German Thangpuia

Age 27 years

S/O Lalmawi Zuala

R/O – Vill: Zokhawthar, Dist- Champhai

(ii) Joseph Lalrindika

Age 30 years

S/O H Lalzailiana

R/O – Falkland Veng, Dist- Aizawl,

The Excise & Narcotics Department detained them both and booked them under The Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.