Heroin Worth Nearly 69 Lakhs Recovered In Aizawl.

- Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram
In an ongoing war against drugs in Mizoram Assam Rifles & the state Narcotics dept. busted a heroin smuggling operation in Aizawl.
In a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department recovered 153 grams of Heroin No-4 at Chite locality, Aizawl.
The recovered Heroin is approximately worth Rs. 68,85,000.
The two individuals apprehended are
(i) German Thangpuia
Age 27 years
S/O Lalmawi Zuala
R/O – Vill: Zokhawthar, Dist- Champhai
(ii) Joseph Lalrindika
Age 30 years
S/O H Lalzailiana
R/O – Falkland Veng, Dist- Aizawl,
The Excise & Narcotics Department detained them both and booked them under The Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.