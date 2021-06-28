ICAI CA Exams 2021: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing Till Tomorrow

NET Web Desk

On Monday, June 28, the Supreme Court has adjourned the plea hearing concerning the postponement of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) exams 2021, till June 29.

The hearing was scheduled for Monday, June 28 at 10:30 AM.

Three-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Justice AM Khanwilkar. and Justice Aniruddha Bose were supposed to hear the plea filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, a child rights activist.

It read that every district in the country should have at least one exam centre.

According to the Firstpost report, the students appearing for the intermediate and final exams must get an extra attempt. It further asserted the organize the exams in a staggered manner and the admit cards should be treated as e-passes.

Around 6,000 Chartered Accountancy (CA) students have also written a letter to PM Modi requesting postponement of the ICAI CA 2021 exam.

“We students want to request our country’s most popular and students friendly prime minister sir to kindly take suo moto cognizance in this matter and allow us postponement for some days so that we students can appear in exams without any fear of chances of losing lives on our near and dear ones.” – the letter added.

The ICAI CA (Final, Intermediate/Integrated Professional Course, and Post Qualification Course) exam is scheduled to be held from July 5-20, while the Chartered Accountant (Foundation Examination) will be conducted on 24, 26, 28, and 30 July.