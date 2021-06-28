International Drug Traffickers Arrested with ‘Yaba’ Tablets At North Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Giving another blow to the cross-border drug trade, a haul of Yaba also known as Nazi Speed was recovered by law enforcement forces in Tripura.

In a joint operation of the Intelligence Branch and Kadamtala police station, two individuals were apprehended with a haul of ‘Yaba’ tablets worth over Rs 22 lakh from Baragol, North Tripura district.

Based on information from the office of the Superintendent of Police, the intelligence branch North District and the Kadamtala Police station started the operation and caught the two persons. They were later identified as Faruk Ahmed Chowdhury (18) and Bishal Shabdakar (19). Both are residents under the Kadamtala police station.

According to Officer-in-charge Krishnadhan Sarkar, Kadamtala Police Station, police recovered a total of 4,400 Yaba tablets in 22 packets.

“The market value of the recovered yaba tablets is around Rs 22 lakh. Police also arrested two international traffickers,” added Sarkar.

Reportedly such contraband is normally supplied to Bangladesh through Maheshpur. As per the last updates, the police of Kadamtala police station are interrogating the two arrested traffickers. They will be produced before the Dharmanagar district court tomorrow. Police have registered a case under NDPS, said OC Sarkar.