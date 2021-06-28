Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists Kills EX SPO & Wife, Injured Daughter Dies Today

NET Web Desk

On Sunday, June 27, terrorists shot dead the former Special Police Officer (SPO) and his wife at their home at Hariparigam village, Pulwama district.

Fayaz Ahmad, former SPO of Jammu and Kashmir Police was at home along with his wife and daughter when the terrorists barged in and sprayed them with bullets. As per reports, the incident occurred at around 11 PM.

According to an Indian Express report, they were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where SPO and his wife Raja Begum succumbed to their injuries.

Their daughter Rafia who was shifted to another hospital for immediate medical treatment also succumbed on Monday, June 28 morning. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the terrorists. Political parties of Jammu and Kashmir condemned the killing.

“I unreservedly condemn the dastardly & cowardly militant attack on the J&K police SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife & his young daughter at their home last night. I pray they receive their place in Jannat & their loved ones find strength during this terrible time.” – tweeted by Omar Abdullah, National Conference vice president.

The dastardly incident occurred barely after a terror attack at the Jammu Air Force Station. Two low-intensity explosions left two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel injured.

These devices are suspected to have been dropped and detonated by drones.