Manipur CM Launches “Cheer4India” Campaign For Upcoming Tokyo Olympics

NET Web Desk

On Monday, June 28, the Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh launched the “Cheer4India” campaign for Manipur to encourage the athletes representing India in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic Quiz, Fan engagement drives, Olympic Symposium, selfie points will be part of this campaign.

“Launched the Tokyo Olympic #Cheer4India campaign in Manipur too as a way of cheering the athletes representing India. We are initiating activities like Olympic Quiz, fan engagement drives, Olympic Symposium and also setting up selfie points to click pictures & show their support.” – tweeted by N. Biren Singh.

Launched the Tokyo Olympic #Cheer4India campaign in Manipur too as a way of cheering the athletes representing India. We are initiating activities like Olympic Quiz, fan engagement drives, Olympic Symposium and also setting up selfie points to click pictures & show their support. pic.twitter.com/sfzYtbBMmL — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 28, 2021

PM Modi & MoS Kiren Rijiju also voiced their support.

“Manipur is a powerhouse of sporting talent. Good effort by the Manipur Government to #Cheer4India and to inspire youngsters to pursue sports.” PM – Modi responded to the tweet.

While “Let’s get together to #Cheer4India. Wonderful gesture by @NBirenSingh Ji.” – responded by Rijiju’s Office.

On Saturday, June 26, Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports announced a ‘Cheer4India’ campaign to motivate the Olympic-bound Indian athletes across the country. This initiative is supported by athletes across the country.

Over 6000 selfie points across the country will be set up under the campaign for citizens to show their support to the Olympic-bound Indian athletes.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in the Japanese capital, Tokyo between July 23 and August 8. Over 100 athletes from India have so far qualified for the games.