Manipur: Tharon Residents Oppose Proposed Route Of Imphal Ring Road

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, June 26, the locals of Tharon village in Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency staged a sit-in protest at a community hall of the village against the proposed Imphal Ring Road project.

The protest was arranged to urge N. Biren Singh, the state Chief Minister and other MLAs to assure that the Tharon Village remains unaffected during the construction of the new ring road.

Sponsored by Asian Development Bank (ADB), the proposed route would pass through the village in the Greater Imphal area.

According to Imphal Free Press report, locals staged the protest with placards addressing ‘Government Should Respect Human Rights’, ‘No Road Through Our Home’, ‘Government Intends By Hook Or By Crook To Remove Our Village’ and others.

Speaking to the media, resident Athon Gangmei who took part in the protest said, the village was established some 500 years ago during the reign of Maharaja Lamgramba, as a testimony of the hill-valley brotherhood.

The residents fear that the proposed Ring Road will greatly alter the village area.

“In the past, more than 10 families had sacrificed their valuable agricultural lands during the construction of NIT, Lamphelpat. The proposed Ring Road would also affect many homesteads and plots and no more lands will be left for their resettlement and the new development would be another human tragedy.” – Athon added.