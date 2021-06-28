Mizoram Gears Up To Fight Covid With Mega Testing Kiosks

-Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Health and Family Welfare Department with Aizawl District Administrartion has opened a ‘Mega Kiosk COVID-19 testing Centre’ at Vanapa Hall in the capital city. The testing center is equipped with 3 RAgT testing blocks to collect & test Covid-19 samples.

State Nodal Officer on COVID-19 Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma informed that the Health Department has set up this ‘mega kiosk’ at the center of the city so that people can easily access Rapid Antigen Tests (RAgT).

Apart from the mega kiosk Covid-19 testing center at Vanapa Hall, there are 5 other kiosks operational in Aizawl and its suburbs- Government Primary School, Electric Veng, Sihphir UPHC, Bawngkawn South Cultural Centre Hall, Dinthar YMA Hall, and Chawlhhmun Cooperative Society Building.

Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma also warned against false rumours about the credibility of RAgT circulated on social media. He stated that according to the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research, those samples that tested positive through Rapid Antigen Test should is declared as Covid-19 positive.

He added that only when a person has symptoms but shows a negative result through Rapid Antigen Test that a retest by RT-PCR would be done.