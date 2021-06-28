Nagaland: Kohima Makes It To The Top 10 Of India Smart Cities Award 2020

-NET Web Desk

On Friday, June 25, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) announced the winners of the India Smart Cities Award (ISCA) Contest 2020, marking the 6th Anniversary Celebration of Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

The list announced on this occasion has Kohima – the capital city of Nagaland making it to the top 10 cities in the Data Maturity Assessment Framework (DMAF) 2.0.

It is ranked 10th out of the 100 Smart Cities, and is certified as “Enabled”. Kohima is the only Smart City of Northeast to be conferred with the recognition.

The Northeast city undertook several initiatives for the framework, such as – Preparation of Draft City Data Policy, Dedicated Open City Data Portal, Data Analysis on critical datasets in sectors such as Water, Air, Mobility, Disaster, etc. Appointment of Data-Coordinators in State Departments and few Civil Society Organisations.

According to Imphal Free Press report, a notable initiative undertaken by the state concerning the Process Pillar is that most of the data are with the individual departments

Besides, Kohima was rated 2 out of maximum 5 stars in the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework 2.0

The Smart Cities Mission launched the Data Smart Cities Strategy in February 2019, to address complex urban challenges across 100 Cities. DMAF Cycle 2 was assessed based on the following 5 Pillars – Policy, People, Process, Technology, and Outcomes.

Indore and Surat win big at the Smart Cities Award 2020, while Uttar Pradesh bags the State Award. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh ranked the second ‘best state’.