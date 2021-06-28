Tokyo Olympics: Japan May Ask Athletes From India And 5 Asian Nations For Daily COVID Tests

NET Web Desk

The Japan Government plans to ask the qualified athletes from India and 5 other countries worst hit by the Delta variant of COVID-19 to go through mandated COVID tests for seven consecutive days before they arrive for the Tokyo Olympics. This rule may come into effect from July 1.

The 5 other nations to abide by the regulation are – Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

According to a Reuters report, currently, all qualified overseas athletes are asked to have COVID tests twice for four consecutive days, before they leave for the games.

Recently, on Friday, June 25, the Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa cited the case about a member of the Ugandan Olympic team, infected by the highly transmissible Delta variant upon arrival.

“This variant might trigger a new wave of infections” – Tamayo asserted.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in the Japanese capital, Tokyo between July 23 and August 8.

The Paralympic Games will be scheduled from August 24 and September 5.