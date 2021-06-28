Tripura Pradesh BJP Holds Day-long ‘Karyakarini Baithak’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The ‘Karyakarini Baithak’ of the Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party began on June 28 Monday morning.

It is being conducted in a semi-virtual mode where Agartala-based committee members are present in the venue while district committee and national leaders have joined in virtually.

BJP Tripura’s organizational in-charge Phanindra Nath Sharma, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, and party’s state president Prof Dr Manik Saha are addressing the state committee members, leaders of seven morchas, different cells, and districts.

Speaking with Northeast Today correspondent on Monday morning, Pradesh BJP President Dr. Saha said “Tripura Pradesh on Monday is holding a semi-virtual organizational meeting in view to the COVID-19 situation, which would be attended by some leaders physically, while many central leaders and district level presidents and general secretaries”.



“The motive behind the organizational meeting is to discuss the organizational work done by the party so far and plan for the way ahead. The political, financial and organizational issues would be discussed and what we have done amidst the COVID-19 situation”, said Dr. Saha.

Notably, the last meeting was held on August 30, 2020, and organized in complete virtual mode.