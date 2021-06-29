Arunachal Pradesh: Court Directs Authorities To Prioritise COVID-19 Vaccination For The Specially Abled

– By Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, AP

In what can be termed as a major relief for persons with disabilities(PWDs) Itanagar permanent bench of the Guwahati High Court on Monday following public interest litigation(PIL) filed by Ebo Mili has directed Govt of Arunachal Pradesh and three other respondents including the secretary department of health and family welfare, director National Rural Health Mission and secretary/commissioner social welfare commissioner(disabilities) to attend and administer the covid-19 vaccine on a priority basis to volunteering PWDS who are 18 years and above.

Citing section 25 (1) (c) 0f rights of persons with disabilities act 2016, Justice Nani Tagia instructed the government to vaccinate these marginalised group within 4 weeks from the date of the receipt of the order.

Petitioner Ebo Mili who is a practicing lawyer and social activist in his PIL had argued that govt of AP had failed to come up with a vaccination policy that had made vaccine attendance and administration inconvenient for PWDs.

The notable judgment is expected to expedite vaccination among PWDs in AP who has been hit hard by the pandemic.