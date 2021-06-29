COVID-19: Over 30,000 Children Test Positive In Assam During Second Wave

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the children under the age of 18 years and has affected as many as 34,606 children in the age group in Assam, authorities have informed.

As per a statement by the National Health Mission, Assam, this number accounts for 12 per cent of the total cases reported since April 1 this year.

“Out of the 2.8 lakh Covid-positive cases between April 1 and June 26 this year, 34,606 fell in the under-18 age group. While 5,755 children under five years of age tested positive, 28,851 infections were recorded in the six to 18 age group,” the NHM statement on June 28 stated.

“Among the children affected, most of them are in the 10 to 18 age group,” Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta said addressing the media on June 28.

“We are taking a number of steps including activating paediatric ICUs in all medical colleges in the state, as well as district hospitals,” Mahanta added.

With 5,346 cases, Kamrup (Metro) tops the list of the districts with the highest number of COVID-19 cases among children in the under-18 age group.

It may be mentioned here that Assam currently has 26,390 active COVID-19 cases/