Delhi Hospital Reports Cytomegalovirus In 5 COVID Patients, One Succumbed

On Tuesday June 29, Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital identified the nation’s first case of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) related rectal bleeding in 5 COVID-19 positive patients.

One of the patients succumbed due to massive bleeding and severe COVID-19 chest disease.

All these patients belong to the age group of 30-70 years. Another patient required life-saving surgery, thereby removing right side of the colon.

The patients complained of bleeding in stools, pain or intestinal obstruction.

CMV is a disease that affects only in immunocompromised people, those suffering from cancer, AIDS, or those who recently had transplants.

Doctors confirmed the patients to be immunocompetent contracted with COVID.

“During the second wave of the COVID-19, in April-May 2021, we have seen five cases of CMV infection in otherwise immunocompetent patients with COVID-19. These patients presented with pain abdomen and bleeding in stools. These patients presented with a mean of 20 to 30 days after the diagnosis of COVID-19.” – asserted by Prof Anil Arora, Chairman, Institute of Liver Gastroenterology and Pancreaticoblliary Sciences, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Cytomegalovirus reportedly exists in 80 to 90 % of the Indians in asymptomatic form.

Clinical presentation with symptoms secondary to CMV is usually seen in patients whose immunity is compromised.