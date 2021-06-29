GOC Eastern Command Meets Mizoram Governor & CM, Discusses Myanmar & Covid

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

GOC-IN-C Eastern Command, Lt Gen Manoj Pande called on Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga on June 28th.

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, met the Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram at Rajbhawan, Aizawl. The Hon’ble Governor conveyed about the cordial relationship between Assam Rifles and the state administration and good work done by Assam Rifles for the upliftment of the society.



Lt. Gen Pande also conveyed his gratitude to the Hon’ble Governor for recognition of the outstanding effort of Assam Rifles by giving unit citations which goes a long way in motivating the troops guarding the Indo Myanmar border.

The recent guidelines concerning lockdown imposed by the state government to curb the COVID pandemic were discussed for the army personnel. There was a discussion on waiving off RT- PCR tests for Assam Rifles personnel and dependents as it has already been waived off by Gujarat, Maharashtra, and many other states.

Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande, AVSM, VSM, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command called on the Chief Minister today at his office. During this brief interaction, they discussed important issues pertaining to security, environment and the covid pandemic. pic.twitter.com/pzNN2NCzhT — CM Office Mizoram (@CMOMizoram) June 28, 2021

The Army Commander also assured that the Assam Rifles will go all out in assisting the state administration in promoting the Covid-19 Awareness activities.In the meeting between Lt. Gen Pande and Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the Chief Minister was appreciative of the cordial relations between Assam Rifles and State Government and said he is hoping that good efforts of AR will continue in the coming days.

Lt. Gen Pande also recommended that there should be joint monitoring and management of illegal influx to avoid discrepancies in refugee data and conveyed to the Chief Minister that Assam rifles will work hand in hand with the state government to promote all the central and state government schemes and try to help the govt in every way possible