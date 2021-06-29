IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Northeastern Belt

According to the latest weather forecast report by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the entire Northeastern belt will receive heavy rainfall till July 1.

The department has issued a weather alert, concerning to heavy rains across all Northeastern states.

June 30 and July 1 are expected to witness the heaviest rainfall.

Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim will get through isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall consecutively for the next five days.

While, Arunachal Pradesh will receive the heavy rains on June 27-28.

Meanwhile, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will grip Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura on June 30-July 1.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya during next 5 days; Arunachal Pradesh on 27th & 28th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 30th June & 01st July.” – tweeted by the IMD.

Most of these states have been marred with incessant rains, washing away lands, bringing in landslides.

However, this monsoon season will act as a relief for states like – Nagaland and Tripura that suffered extreme drought during the pre-monsoon season. The