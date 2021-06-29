Japan : 3000-Yr-Old Skeleton Found With 790 Injuries Is The Oldest Known Shark Attack Victim

NET Web Desk

A 3000-yr-old skeleton excavated from a burial ground at the Tsukumo Archaeological Site in Okayama prefecture, Japan is believed to be the oldest shark victim ever discovered.

It is said to be about 1000 yrs older than the previous record-holder.

The study is published in the “Journal of Archaeological Science”.

Researchers say, this skeleton belonged to a young to middle-aged man, who most likely lived around 1370 to 1010 BC.

According to Live Science report, the man known as Tsukumo No. 24, suffered almost 790 injuries – a notable characteristic of a shark attack.

The man is said to have died from blood loss and shock.

The extreme injuries included cuts, fractures from blunt force, and crisscrossing gouges with “sharp, V-shaped edges”.

His right leg was missing, while his left leg was placed on top of his body in an inverted position.

“This find not only provides a new perspective on ancient Japan, but is also a rare example of archaeologists being able to reconstruct a dramatic episode in the life of a prehistoric community.” – asserted by study co-author Mark Hudson, an archaeologist with the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany.

Located near the Seto Island, the Tsukumo burial ground was uncovered in 1860.

The first archaeological excavations took place in 1915.

Since then, archaeologists have found more than 170 human remains buried there. But only one skeleton, an adult male known as Tsukumo No. 24, had such serious and extensive injuries, according to the study.

Shark encounters are rarely seen on the archaeological record – it added.