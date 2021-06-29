Meghalaya: Son Slits Man’s Throat In Shillong

Gargee Nandy, NET Correspondent, Meghalaya

A resident of Jhalupara, Shillong Md. Salamat’s throat was slit around 1 pm on 29th June.

According to the sources, the old man was injured by his son Md. Siraj during an alteraction. Md. Salamat was immediately rushed to the hospital.

According to the victim, the two of them were preparing lunch when this incident took place. Salamat stressed that the incident happens unintentionally. He also denied the two of them having any dispute.

However the neighbours have given contradictory statements to the police.

The son is in police custody and the police are investigating further into incident.