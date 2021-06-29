Mizoram: Doctors Prescribe Prompt Covid-19 Vaccination For Pregnant Women,

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On Tuesday, June 29, a high-powered meeting was held to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The meeting focused on the precautionary measures to be taken for pregnant women to curb the contraction of COVID-19. Doctors suggested the urgent requirement for COVID-19 inoculation for pregnant women.

The State is awaiting formal communication from Union Health Ministry in this regard.

A report presented by doctors of Zoram Medical College (ZMC) stated that 30 pregnant women aged 20-34 years have been admitted to the ZMC COVID-19 ward.

80% of these pregnant women are in their third trimester. The majority of these pregnant women had to be immediately admitted to the ICU ward.

Two pregnant women have succumbed to COVID-19 to date. While the other 2 succumbed after going through caesarian deliveries.

The meeting further decided to equip every District Hospital of the state with a COVID designated labour room. Hospitals can admit the COVID-19 positive pregnant women into these rooms for delivery.

Doctors at Zoram Medical College reported a decline in the percentage of Covid-19 patients with serious symptoms.

Meanwhile, 277 Covid designated beds in the hospital along with an additional 30 beds will soon be initiated – asserted by the doctors. 7500 RT-PCR kits with additional kits will arrive soon.

Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana, DIPR Minister Lalruatkima, Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, and Health Secretary R. Lalramnghaka along with Health Department officials, representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Non-Government Hospital Association of Mizoram, Association of Physicians, and Aizawl Civil Hospital officials were present.