Nagaland: CM Rio Meets Union Law Minister Discusses Possibility of A State High Court

On Monday, June 28, The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio met Minister for Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics & information technology (IT), Ravi Shankar Prasad at Delhi.

Both of them discussed the modalities of setting up a High Court in Nagaland.;
CM Rio tweeted, ‘We discussed issues related to the establishment of a High Court in Nagaland’.

He appreciated the Union Minister for his support and assurance to extend all possible help towards the establishment of the long-awaited High Court in Nagaland.

Multiple issues regarding the development of the digital sector in Nagaland were also discussed during the meeting, informed the office of the Union Minister.

