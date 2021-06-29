Nagaland: CM Rio Meets Union Law Minister Discusses Possibility of A State High Court

On Monday, June 28, The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio met Minister for Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics & information technology (IT), Ravi Shankar Prasad at Delhi.

Both of them discussed the modalities of setting up a High Court in Nagaland.;

CM Rio tweeted, ‘We discussed issues related to the establishment of a High Court in Nagaland’.

Met @rsprasad Hon'ble Union Minister Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & IT. We discussed issues related to establishment of a High Court in Nagaland.I thank him for his support & assurance to extend all possible help towards realisation of this long cherished aspiration pic.twitter.com/qBbXlp98Kh — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) June 28, 2021

He appreciated the Union Minister for his support and assurance to extend all possible help towards the establishment of the long-awaited High Court in Nagaland.

Multiple issues regarding the development of the digital sector in Nagaland were also discussed during the meeting, informed the office of the Union Minister.